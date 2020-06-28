Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,552 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAND. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,062 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $9.50.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million.

SAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.60 price target for the company. TD Securities cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.75 to $8.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.94.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

