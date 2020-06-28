Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,641 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.21% of Trinseo worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSE. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 281.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $256,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TSE stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a market cap of $831.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.75. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $50.14.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $853.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trinseo from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

