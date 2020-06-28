Traders Purchase Large Volume of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:CHAD)

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,473 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,520% compared to the typical daily volume of 44 call options.

Shares of CHAD opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $32.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000.

