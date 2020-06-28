TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Holdings Boosted by Axa

Axa grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 8,182 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $187,122.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President William E. Siwek bought 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $46,607.50. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $187,751 and sold 125,000 shares valued at $2,680,500. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. TPI Composites Inc has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.36 and a beta of 1.60.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.27. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $356.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.