Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,511,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,349,000 after acquiring an additional 183,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,535,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 588,186 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,798,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after purchasing an additional 655,456 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $21,900,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,099,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Frank P. Willey bought 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $139,308.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PMT. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

PMT stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.81) by ($3.18). The firm had revenue of ($506.52) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.