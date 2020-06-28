Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases New Stake in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armor Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $9,162,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $1,359,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $6,861,000. MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $2,007,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in DHT by 782.2% during the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 1,241,231 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 1,100,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHT opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $739.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of -0.17. DHT Holdings Inc has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $8.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.86 million. DHT had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DNB Markets raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

