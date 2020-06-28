Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $162,000 in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,781,000 after buying an additional 8,116,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,027,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,219,000 after buying an additional 591,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,395,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,166,000 after buying an additional 180,196 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,133,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,398,000 after buying an additional 716,835 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,028,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,622,000 after purchasing an additional 54,170 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.57.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $62.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.99. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

