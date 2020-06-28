Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $157,000 Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 4,591.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 23,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 86,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

JEF stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

