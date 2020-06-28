Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 932.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 765.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of PBF stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.68. PBF Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PBF Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays cut PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,105,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.