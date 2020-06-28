Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 890 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in United Fire Group were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in United Fire Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $53.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $670.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.05.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $271.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UFCS. TheStreet cut shares of United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on United Fire Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Mary K. Quass sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $66,811.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

