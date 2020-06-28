Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NetGear were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,993,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,872,000 after purchasing an additional 543,924 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in NetGear by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 967,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 355,106 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NetGear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,312,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NetGear by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 389,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,555,000 after buying an additional 253,102 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of NetGear by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 386,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,837,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetGear alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTGR. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on NetGear in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetGear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NTGR opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $728.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. NetGear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. NetGear had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $229.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. NetGear’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 8,517 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $221,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $53,566.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,308.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,232 shares of company stock valued at $610,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.