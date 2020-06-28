Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $607,000 Stock Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of Kelly Services worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KELYA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 23.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 235,194 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 870,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 237,821 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,546,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 394,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 58,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 380,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 53,187 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kelly Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

KELYA stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $597.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

