Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.01

Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$12.01 and last traded at C$11.82, with a volume of 141884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on TGZ shares. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Teranga Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Teranga Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teranga Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -93.10.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

