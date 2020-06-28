Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

TPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $5,876,977.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $10,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,051 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,799. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,796,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,950,000 after buying an additional 185,060 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 41.2% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,772,000 after buying an additional 359,240 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth approximately $49,798,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,059,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,346,000 after purchasing an additional 130,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,013,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 48,390 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 87.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

