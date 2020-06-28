Tel-Instrument Electronics (TIKK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 30th.

TIKK stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tel-Instrument Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

