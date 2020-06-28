TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.99

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.99 and last traded at $67.50, with a volume of 387022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.93.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TAL Education Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, CLSA cut TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.21.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -525.57 and a beta of 0.25.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $857.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.53 million. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 410.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 57,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,162,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,774,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,542,000 after acquiring an additional 310,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,122,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,292,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

