Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.60.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day moving average is $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Synaptics has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $84.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synaptics will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Sanquini sold 5,300 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $381,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,613 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $169,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,312. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Synaptics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 15.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Synaptics by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Synaptics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

