Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) Receiving Very Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Symantec earned a media sentiment score of -3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ SYMC opened at $19.12 on Friday. Symantec has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

