Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.50

Supermarket Income REIT PLC (LON:SUPR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 110.50 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.41), with a volume of 314546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.25 ($1.39).

The stock has a market cap of $360.37 million and a P/E ratio of 20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 107.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.25.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile (LON:SUPR)

Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR) is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Company acquires UK supermarket sites that form a key part of the future model of grocery in the UK. It aims to provide long-term RPI-linked income, from institutional grade tenants and the potential for long- term capital growth.

