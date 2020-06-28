Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Store Capital from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Get Store Capital alerts:

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 8,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,722.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher H. Volk acquired 5,650 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,818.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,450 shares of company stock worth $265,034. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Store Capital by 173.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,329,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,410,000 after buying an additional 7,819,499 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 26.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,141,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,661 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 106.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,218,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206,809 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 30.8% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,733,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,489,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR opened at $23.64 on Friday. Store Capital has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Store Capital will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.35%.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.