Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 39,774 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.58% of Steven Madden worth $30,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Steven Madden by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOO has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Steven Madden from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of SHOO opened at $22.83 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $44.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $359.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.21 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

