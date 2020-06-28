Stein Mart (SMRT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 30th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SMRT opened at $0.34 on Friday. Stein Mart has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.

Get Stein Mart alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Stein Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Stein Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stein Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.