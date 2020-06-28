Steelcase (SCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 30th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.61. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $23.02.

SCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti increased their price target on Steelcase from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

