Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) Coverage Initiated at Barrington Research

Research analysts at Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.91% from the company’s current price.

SXI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Standex Int’l from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

SXI stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.16. Standex Int’l has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $81.69. The stock has a market cap of $668.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Standex Int’l will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Standex Int’l by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 812,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,458,000 after purchasing an additional 78,550 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Standex Int’l by 2.3% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 534,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Standex Int’l by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 534,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,379,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Standex Int’l by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 433,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 38,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Standex Int’l by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

