Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Rating Increased to Buy at CL King

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) was upgraded by investment analysts at CL King from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. CL King’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Standard Motor Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

NYSE SMP opened at $39.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.17. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.31 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $282,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

