SS&C Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 6,088 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,193% compared to the typical daily volume of 471 put options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.47.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.