Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 297.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.36% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 272,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 183,793 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,142,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,104,000 after acquiring an additional 31,362 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,056,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after acquiring an additional 71,437 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $26.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 3.15%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $828,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,735.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $69,672.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,456. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

