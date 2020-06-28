Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Price

News headlines about Unilever (NYSE:UL) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Unilever earned a news impact score of 1.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Unilever’s analysis:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, May 15th. HSBC raised Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97. The company has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.4445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

