Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.15

Sokoman Minerals Corp (CVE:SIC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 1190328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

About Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC)

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America. It explores for iron ore and antimony/gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Central Newfound Gold project situated in central Newfoundland. It also holds 100% interest in the Iron Horse project located northeast of Labrador City; the Startrek and Antimony Ridge projects situated in Newfoundland; and the Moosehead Gold Property located in central Newfoundland.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Sokoman Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sokoman Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.