SLAM Exploration (CVE:SXL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.03

SLAM Exploration Ltd. (CVE:SXL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 327500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of $814,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

About SLAM Exploration (CVE:SXL)

Slam Exploration Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in New Brunswick and Ontario, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, copper, silver, cobalt, and base metals. The company holds interests in the Portage Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, the Lower 44 Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, the Connector Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, and the Rare Earth element and Tin project in New Brunswick.

