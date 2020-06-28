Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €100.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €100.00 ($112.36) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($126.97) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €99.29 ($111.56).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of SIX2 opened at €68.55 ($77.02) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €69.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €74.91. Sixt has a 12-month low of €33.30 ($37.42) and a 12-month high of €100.00 ($112.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 13.73.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.