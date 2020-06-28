Simmons Bank Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,710 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,163 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $203.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.18. The company has a market cap of $1,519.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.