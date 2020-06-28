Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,262.10

Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1,262.10 and last traded at C$1,235.00, with a volume of 41518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,251.01.
Separately, Pi Financial set a C$830.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.
The stock has a market cap of $148.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,076.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1,074.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$735.42.
About Shopify (TSE:SHOP)
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
