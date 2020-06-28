Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,262.10

Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1,262.10 and last traded at C$1,235.00, with a volume of 41518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,251.01.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$830.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $148.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,076.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1,074.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$735.42.

In other news, Senior Officer Brittany Jean Forsyth sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,044.81, for a total transaction of C$356,279.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$289,412. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 534 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,095.08, for a total transaction of C$584,771.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 468 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$512,496.59. Insiders have sold 1,139 shares of company stock worth $1,218,247 in the last three months.

About Shopify (TSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

