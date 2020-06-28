Senvest Management LLC Has $9.59 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 101.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,809 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,609 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.1% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.18. The company has a market cap of $1,519.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $203.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

