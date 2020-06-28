Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.0% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 43,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SON stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82. Sonoco Products Co has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

