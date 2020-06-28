Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,819 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836,270 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 115,591 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,353 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $188,460,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,809.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 258,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $4,692,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 150,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $5,157,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,220,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,645,100. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Uber Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

UBER opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion and a PE ratio of -3.83. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.