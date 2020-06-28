Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 88.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,943 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,596,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,423,000 after buying an additional 102,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth $227,362,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,806,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,100,000 after purchasing an additional 48,878 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,545,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,014,000 after purchasing an additional 315,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.80.

NYSE:TRI opened at $66.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.57. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

