Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 2,218 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 206.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TIF opened at $119.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.01. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $78.60 and a 52 week high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

TIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

