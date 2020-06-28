Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 3,071 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 275.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Workday were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 267.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday stock opened at $187.48 on Friday. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $226.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of -82.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director Michael A. Stankey sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $124,959.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 11,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $1,629,548.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 916,721 shares of company stock worth $136,740,509. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Workday from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Workday from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Workday from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.29.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

