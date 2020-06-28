Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) was down 9.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.35, approximately 156,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 79,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.10 price target on Rupert Resources and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.34 million and a PE ratio of -68.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.01.

In other news, insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 50,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,560,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,692,630. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 356,300 shares of company stock worth $269,398.

Rupert Resources Company Profile (CVE:RUP)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

