RTI Surgical (RTIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) will be releasing its 12/31/2019 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 30th. Analysts expect RTI Surgical to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. RTI Surgical had a negative net margin of 68.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $80.21 million during the quarter.

RTI Surgical stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. RTI Surgical has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $205.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTIX. ValuEngine downgraded RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on RTI Surgical in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

