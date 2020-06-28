Robert W. Baird Increases Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $80.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

NYSE CTLT opened at $73.06 on Friday. Catalent has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $80.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 104.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,479,000. Tower House Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,158,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 91.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,632,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,794,000 after acquiring an additional 777,658 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,851,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,123,000 after acquiring an additional 719,325 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,108,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,298,000 after acquiring an additional 637,881 shares during the period.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

