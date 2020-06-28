RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.64.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $353.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $372.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.30 and a 200-day moving average of $298.00. The company has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

