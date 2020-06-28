RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $325.00. The company traded as high as $293.29 and last traded at $293.00, with a volume of 62778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $279.48.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. FBN Securities began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on RingCentral from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on RingCentral from $203.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.52.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $103,017.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,492,801.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 48,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $12,910,526.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,214,845.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,879 shares of company stock valued at $36,870,145. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in RingCentral by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $1,861,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.61 and its 200-day moving average is $220.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

