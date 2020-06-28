Reviewing Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) & Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NASDAQ:RGR)

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Smith & Wesson Brands and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Wesson Brands 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sturm Ruger & Company Inc 0 0 1 0 3.00

Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.19%. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.30%. Given Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sturm Ruger & Company Inc is more favorable than Smith & Wesson Brands.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Wesson Brands $678.39 million 1.59 -$61.23 million $0.82 23.67 Sturm Ruger & Company Inc $410.51 million 3.09 $32.29 million N/A N/A

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smith & Wesson Brands.

Risk & Volatility

Smith & Wesson Brands has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Wesson Brands -9.03% 10.61% 5.88% Sturm Ruger & Company Inc 8.24% 12.17% 10.17%

Summary

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc beats Smith & Wesson Brands on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. It operates through the Firearms and Outdoor Products & Accessories segments. The Firearms segment comprises the manufacture of handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products for sale to a wide variety of customers. The Outdoor Products & Accessories segment engages in the distribution, manufacture, and design of reloading, gunsmithing, and gun cleaning supplies; stainless-steel cutting tools and accessories; flashlights; tree saws and related trimming accessories; shooting supplies, rests, and other related accessories; apparel; vault accessories; laser grips and laser sights; and a full range of products for survival and emergency preparedness. The company was founded by Michell A. Saltz on June 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts. The company also manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors principally to the commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturers' representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.