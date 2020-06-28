Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

