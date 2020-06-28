Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 560 ($7.13) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 430 ($5.47). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 520 ($6.62) to GBX 540 ($6.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, April 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 417 ($5.31) price target (down previously from GBX 495 ($6.30)) on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 445 ($5.66) to GBX 505 ($6.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rentokil Initial to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.73) to GBX 420 ($5.35) in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 458.70 ($5.84).

Shares of LON:RTO opened at GBX 510.80 ($6.50) on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 247.70 ($3.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 535.20 ($6.81). The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion and a PE ratio of 33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 489.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 460.34.

In related news, insider Cathy Turner bought 15,384 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.96) per share, for a total transaction of £59,997.60 ($76,361.97). Also, insider Daragh Fagan sold 75,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 388 ($4.94), for a total value of £293,708.24 ($373,817.28).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

