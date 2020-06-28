Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Receives News Impact Score of 1.20

Headlines about Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Reliability earned a daily sentiment score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of RLBY stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Reliability has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.

About Reliability

Reliability Incorporated does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, or identify a merger partner or other business combination. Previously, the company was involved in the design, manufacture, marketing, and support of high performance equipment used to test and condition integrated circuits.

