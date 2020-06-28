Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Redfin worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $3,091,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 63,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,287,000 after buying an additional 41,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Redfin from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,233,721. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $58,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,549 shares of company stock worth $2,396,724 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. Redfin Corp has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $41.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. Redfin’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Corp will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.