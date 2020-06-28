Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Redcentric (LON:RCN)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of RCN opened at GBX 128 ($1.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.47, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Redcentric has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 133.55 ($1.70). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.07 million and a PE ratio of -213.33.
Redcentric Company Profile
