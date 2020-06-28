Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Redcentric (LON:RCN)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of RCN opened at GBX 128 ($1.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.47, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Redcentric has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 133.55 ($1.70). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.07 million and a PE ratio of -213.33.

Redcentric Company Profile

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. The company offers applications services, including mainframe software support services and application acceleration services. It also provides collaboration services comprising IP telephony, SIP trunks, unified communications, video conferencing, calls and lines, mobile, and inbound services; and infrastructure services consisting of data management, disaster recovery as a service, hosted desktop, hosting and collocation, hybrid cloud, infrastructure as a service, managed exchange, software as a service, virtualization, and server load balancing services.

